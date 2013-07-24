Tailbacks James White, Melvin Gordon to share backfield at same time

Wisconsin has had some of the nation's top tailback tandems in recent seasons. This fall, the Badgers may have their top two tailbacks in the backfield at the same time.
New Badgers coach Gary Andersen said Wednesday at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago that the coaching staff was toying with the idea of playing senior James White and sophomore Melvin Gordon together.
White has rushed for 2,571 yards and 32 TDs in his career despite never being the Badgers' featured back. Gordon ran for 621 yards and three scores while serving as the third-string tailback last season.
"A lot of it is going to depend on how those four tight ends come around that allow Melvin and James to possibly be on the field at the same time, which quarterback's playing, how well the quarterback can hurt you with his legs," Andersen said.
"Those two packaged together, whether they're on the field at the same time or separately, cause a lot of problems."