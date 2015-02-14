T.J. Yeldon overrated because he went to Alabama, scout says

The early-entry junior figures to be the third Alabama player chosen behind wide receiver Amari Cooper and safety Landon Collins. But where Yeldon will fall among other running backs available in the draft is much less certain. Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon and Georgia's Todd Gurley are widely regarded as the draft's top two backs. But a lengthy cast of talented rushers will vie to be the third back selected, and if his Alabama pedigree is what it takes to get an earlier draft call, Yeldon will take it. Of course, if Yeldon is widely viewed as an NFL backup, as the scout who spoke to nj.com suggests, his draft-day wait could be longer.