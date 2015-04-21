T.J. Clemmings makes late visits to Falcons, Rams, Saints

The Saints draft at No. 13 and No. 31, and could possibly land him with the second of those picks. Several offensive tackle prospects could make up a late first-round run at the position, including Clemmings, Stanford's Andrus Peat, Florida's D.J. Humphries, Miami's Ereck Flowers and Texas A&M's Cedric Ogbuehi. LSU tackle La'el Collins could be another, although he is more widely projected as a guard prospect. As a former defensive lineman, Clemmings is considered more of a developmental prospect who could need more time than others to reach his pro potential.