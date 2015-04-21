T.J. Clemmings makes late visits to Falcons, Rams, Saints

Published: Apr 21, 2015 at 04:20 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

It's been a busy draft season for Pittsburgh offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings, and the final week before the 2015 NFL Draft isn't slowing down for the potential first-round pick.

Clemmings is visiting the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and St. Louis Rams this week, capping a whirlwind tour of 19 NFL clubs since Pittsburgh's pro day, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Unless the Falcons or Rams are considering drafting Clemmings well ahead of projections, they could be hoping he slides out of the first round and becomes available early on the draft's second day. Atlanta holds the No. 8 overall pick and the Rams draft at No. 10, while Clemmings is projected to be chosen late in the first round. Atlanta and St. Louis both have a need on the offensive line, and their second-round picks fall back-to-back, St. Louis at No. 41 and Atlanta at No. 42.

The Saints draft at No. 13 and No. 31, and could possibly land him with the second of those picks. Several offensive tackle prospects could make up a late first-round run at the position, including Clemmings, Stanford's Andrus Peat, Florida's D.J. Humphries, Miami's Ereck Flowers and Texas A&M's Cedric Ogbuehi. LSU tackle La'el Collins could be another, although he is more widely projected as a guard prospect. As a former defensive lineman, Clemmings is considered more of a developmental prospect who could need more time than others to reach his pro potential.

Pittsburgh's March 3 pro day was among the earliest in the country, allowing teams to get a quicker look at his skill set following the NFL Scouting Combine. Since then, it's been a lot of airplanes and hotels for one of the draft's top prospects at the position.

