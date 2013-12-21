Syracuse RB Jerome Smith intends to enter 2014 NFL Draft

Smith (6-0, 226 pounds), who will receive his degree in hospitality and food service management, will play his final game for the Orange in next Friday's Texas Bowl against Minnesota. He has rushed for 840 yards and 11 TDs this season; he ran for 1,176 yards but just three TDs in 2012. He saw scant time in 2011 after redshirting as a true freshman in 2010. Smith has had eight career 1000-yard games, which is ninth-most in school history.