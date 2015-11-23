Syracuse fires head coach Scott Shafer

Syracuse has fired head coach Scott Shafer, the school announced on Monday. Shafer will coach the Orange on Saturday vs. Boston College before moving on.
Syracuse director of athletics Mark Coyle announced the move in a statement. Shafer served as the team's defensive coordinator from 2009 to 2012 before replacing Doug Marrone, who had been hired as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, as head coach prior to the 2013 season.
"I want to thank Scott, his wife Missy, and their family for their seven years of dedication and service to SU Athletics and Syracuse University," Coyle stated. "Scott has worked tirelessly to educate our students on and off the field and to build our program. However, I feel a change in leadership is needed at this time. A national search will begin immediately."
Syracuse (3-8) is mired in an eight-game losing streak, and the team has lost by 10 points or more in all but two of those games. Shafer has a 13-23 record in his three seasons at the helm, and the Orange hasn't advanced to a bowl game since his first season.
The Orange won its lone bowl appearance under Shafer, beating Minnesota in the 2013 Texas Bowl.
The school is looking to hire its fourth different head coach since 2005.