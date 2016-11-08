 Skip to main content
Advertising

Swinney: Deshaun Watson, three others intend to enter draft

Published: Nov 08, 2016 at 04:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Clemson quarterback Deshuan Watson intends to apply for early eligibility into the 2017 NFL Draft and, though he is a junior, will participate in Senior Day activities prior to Clemson's game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Monday.

Swinney said three other key underclassmen on the Clemson offense intend to join Watson in applying for early draft eligibility: WR Mike Williams, RB Wayne Gallman and WR Artavis Scott.

"All of those guys are planning on moving on," Swinney said, according to Tigernet.com. "We definitely want to honor them while we have the opportunity. They've earned that."

Watson and Williams are considered two of the top draft prospects at their respective positions, although Watson hasn't been as consistent as he was a year ago. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein has compared Watson to Tennessee Titans QB Macus Mariota. Watson was a Heisman Trophy finalist last year and has led Clemson to a 23-1 record over the last two seasons.

"I think (Watson) is as ready as any of the (early-entry quarterbacks) that have come before him," Zierlein said. "He's played against some great competition, he has a lot of skill and he'll have about two and a half years of starting experience. Now, he still has a lot of work to do. If I had to point to one area, it would be field vision. He has to learn to see the field more effectively and understand where to go with the ball. Improving that will give him the best chance for success in the NFL. ... Of the four, Mike Williams probably has the highest ceiling. He's got it all."

A New York Giants scout has said Williams is already playing on an NFL level. Swinney said all four players will graduate in December. That would make each eligible for a potential bid to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

"Deshaun's only got five (credit) hours left (to graduate). He's got less hours left than some of our fifth-year seniors," Swinney said.

Gallman has rushed for 634 yards on 120 carries this season with eight touchdowns, although he hasn't received as many carries as he did a year ago, when he posted 1,527 yards as a sophomore.

"He is going to be a great NFL player. People don't know what they're getting out of him," Swinney said of Gallman, according to The Post & Courier.

Like Gallman, Scott hasn't been quite as productive as he was a year ago. After catching 93 passes last year for 901 yards, he's caught just 38 for 329 this season, with three games left in the regular season. That's been due in part to the return of Williams at the position. Williams missed nearly all of last year with a neck injury, but has been the Tigers' leading receiver this season (52 receptions, 754 yards).

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 