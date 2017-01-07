Swinney: Clemson is the only team capable of beating Alabama

The dominance with which Clemson and Alabama both won their semifinal games, particularly Clemson in a 31-0 drubbing of Ohio State, certainly testifies to Swinney's belief. And who but the Tigers carry enough offensive firepower to dent the Tide's No. 1-ranked defense? QB Deshaun Watson already has a spectacular performance against Alabama to his credit, albeit in a 45-40 loss, and this time around, he'll have more weapons to throw to. Clemson WRs Mike Williams and Deon Cain were unavailable for last year's title game -- Williams due to injury, Cain due to suspension -- and they'll join a host of other playmakers who surround Watson, from a two-time 1,000-yard rusher in Wayne Gallman to a dangerous tight end in Jordan Leggett.