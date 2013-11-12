Surprising Auburn Tigers last true challenger to Alabama in SEC

He arrived at Auburn and all sorts of question marks greeted him, including the quarterback position. Malzahn turned to Nick Marshall, a JUCO transfer and former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back who was dismissed from UGA, to become the starting QB. All he has done is transform the Tigers' offense along with sensational RB Tre Mason (1,038 yards rushing, 5.7 yards per carry, 16 touchdowns). This is Marshall's first time running a read-option offense, and he's doing it proficiently -- the Tigers average 320 rushing yards per game (third in the FBS). Marshall is more of a runner (820 yards rushing, 7.1 yards per carry), but he still is dangerous as a passer (eight TDs, five interceptions, 58.5 completion percentage).