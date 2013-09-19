Surgeon doubts Jadeveon Clowney will be ready for combine

"I don't think that's likely to happen. I think it would take at least six weeks, but more like in the area of two months, three months, eight to ten weeks would be more likely," Kwong said. "He's going to have to do quick, explosive moves, accelerate, decelerate, change directions. He'll be sprinting, running hard, that type of thing. I would think six weeks, depending on what it is, I don't think he could be at full speed."