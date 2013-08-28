"SuperFrosh" Robert Nkemdiche may require two blockers

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Dave Wommack had some profuse praise for true freshman Robert Nkemdiche this week in saying the defensive end can't be single blocked. This from clarionledger.com:
"He's so big and strong and fast that you can't single block him," Wommack said. "It's just not going to happen, I don't care who we're playing. He's a massive individual that can create havoc."
If that group needs help against Nkemdiche, all the too-soon, unfair comparisons of Nkemdiche to South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney become just a little less unfair.
A 6-foot-5, 294-pound defensive lineman, Nkemdiche was at one point the highest-rated recruit in the nation at any position. His older brother, Denzel, made an 80-plus tackle SEC debut last season as a true freshman himself, an undersized but active linebacker. Now, the two will essentially be starting together. The bigger, younger Robert took early advantage of a veteran injury in fall camp for significant practice reps, and quickly siezed a major role.
Head coach Hugh Freeze confirmed the size of that role on a Wednesday teleconference:
Sounds like the league will get all the chances to hold down Nkemdiche it wants. And apparently, blocking him may be a two-man job.