"SuperFrosh" Robert Nkemdiche may require two blockers

A 6-foot-5, 294-pound defensive lineman, Nkemdiche was at one point the highest-rated recruit in the nation at any position. His older brother, Denzel, made an 80-plus tackle SEC debut last season as a true freshman himself, an undersized but active linebacker. Now, the two will essentially be starting together. The bigger, younger Robert took early advantage of a veteran injury in fall camp for significant practice reps, and quickly siezed a major role.