Super Regional Combine: Ex-Wisconsin TE has NFL dreams

Published: Mar 22, 2015 at 05:13 AM
Brock-DeCicco-TOS-150322

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Tight end Brock DeCicco played for eight head coaches at three schools while in college, finishing up not in front of 83,000 screaming fans at Wisconsin but 2,000 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

» Who will be Cinderella of 2015 NFL Draft?

DeCicco, a consensus national top-10 tight end in the 2009 recruiting class, started his college career in Pittsburgh before transferring to Wisconsin and then IUP. His football journey up until this point was anything but common, so there is no reason to change now.

"It's just nice getting so many opportunities to compete," said DeCicco, one of dozens invited to take part in the NFL's Super Regional Combine, an invite-only "all-star" gathering of the best players from the league's five previous regional combines.

The regional combines were created as an outlet to draft-eligible players who were not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The open regional workouts were held, starting in early February, in Miami, Houston, Denver, Baltimore and Chicago. Saturday's event was the culmination, held at the Arizona Cardinals' training facility.

DeCicco took part in the Chicago regional and again showed scouts his stuff at the Duquesne pro day. Saturday was his third chance to show off his skills as he makes a bid to get into the NFL. It wasn't uncommon for the players. For NAIA record-breaking quarterback Austin Dodge of Southern Oregon, the Super Regional Combine was his second opportunity in front of NFL teams, but he was already thinking of his April 1 pro day.

"Sometimes the road is not as easy as it is for others, but it gives you a chip on your shoulder," said Dodge, who set NAIA career records in passing yards and touchdown passes despite starting his career eighth on the depth chart. "Wanting to reach the highest level, you've got to do what you've got to do to make it."

Among the NFL personnel watching the players work out Saturday: Eagles head coach Chip Kelly, Packers General Manager Ted Thompson, Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie, Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman and Rams assistant head coach Dave McGinnis. Cardinals cornerback and special teams Pro Bowler Justin Bethel also showed up to watch some of the work.

Most players at the regional combines have to hope to be signed as undrafted rookies -- only two from the regional combines were drafted in 2014 -- but several players from last year dotted active rosters and practice squads.

"A lot of these guys we already know, a lot of these guys we already have grades on," Cardinals director of college scouting Dru Grigson said. "But it's an opportunity to see them physically, to see how they test, and to put them in with the rest of the group of maybe the (regular) combine guys and see how they compare. To see if they have NFL height, weight, speed. To see if they have an NFL body type -- is this guy going to fit into a camp?"

DeCicco believes he can fit. His brother, Dom, plays linebacker for the Vikings and has served as a sounding board for Brock when he has NFL questions. Brock believes that playing for eight head coaches was a positive as he drives to play for a ninth in the NFL.

"I've seen so many different styles of coaching. I'm actually happy with it," DeCicco said. "It was difficult having a new offense every single year, but I think I am a better player because of it."

None of the players on hand Saturday is under the illusion he can work his way to first-round status in late April. But they've already earned one NFL invitation, and believe they can earn another.

"Everybody has their story," Arizona State quarterback Taylor Kelly said. "My story is going to be different than Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston and those guys. That's what makes it better for myself -- you continue to grow that way."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE