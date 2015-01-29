Super Bowl XLIX: 10 biggest draft steals for Patriots, Seahawks

Published: Jan 29, 2015 at 06:37 AM

While poring over the projected starting lineups for the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, College Football 24/7 discovered there will be as many undrafted free agents starting as first-round picks. Both teams are regarded as model franchises for their ability to find diamonds in the rough and turn them into stars, and Sunday's big game represents a perfect matchup of squads built through savvy drafts and talent evaluations.

» Super Bowl XLIX: Examining 2014 draft classes for Seahawks, Patriots

But of those key players on the Seahawks and Patriots, which brought most on-field success to their team based on where they were drafted? Here's a breakdown of the top 10 value picks (and in some cases, pick ups) for each franchise.

1. QB Tom Brady, Patriots

Drafted: 2000, 6th round, pick 199th overall
College: Michigan
The skinny:Brady is perhaps the poster boy for quarterbacks found later in the draft. After an up-and-down career, the Patriots picked him late in the 2000 draft to be a backup to then-starter Drew Bledsoe and it didn't take long for the future Hall of Famer to guide the team to success. Brady has three rings already and is playing in the sixth Super Bowl of his career.

2. CB Richard Sherman, Seahawks

Drafted: 2011, 5th round, 154th overall
College: Stanford
The skinny:A wide receiver/defensive back coming out of Stanford, Sherman has blossomed into the NFL's best cornerback while being the face, and voice, of the Legion of Boom for Seattle. Some teams couldn't figure out if he had what it took to play at the highest level, given how big he is (6-foot-3, 193 pounds), but Pete Carroll certainly knew what he was getting -- while at USC, Carroll recruited Sherman as a cornerback.

3. QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Drafted: 2012, 3rd round, 75th overall
College: Wisconsin
The skinny:"Too short" was all Wilson (5-foot-11, 206 pounds) ever heard heading into the NFL draft, although plenty of teams were high on his abilities after he finished as the NCAA career leader in passing efficiency. A former professional baseball player, Wilson proved everybody wrong by becoming the Seahawks' starter from Week 1 and now has his team on the cusp of back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

» Super Bowl MVPs: Where was each winner drafted?

4. WR Julian Edelman, Patriots

Drafted: 2009, 7th round, 232nd overall
College: Kent State
The skinny:Edelman wasn't even invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but the Patriots still managed to scoop him up just a few picks away from Mr. Irrelevant. Most thought Edelman, a former college QB, was going to be used mostly in Wildcat formations, but he's turned into one of Brady's most dependable weapons and an elusive return man.

5. TE Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

Drafted: 2010, 2nd round, 42nd overall
College: Arizona
The skinny:Gronk burst onto the scene as a matchup nightmare at Arizona, but back injuries (including missing all of his junior year) caused his draft stock to tank, much to the Patriots' gain. They managed to snag him in the second round, and he has only turned into one of the most difficult players to defend in the league.

6. S Kam Chancellor, Seahawks

Drafted: 2010, 5th round, 133rd overall
College: Virginia Tech
The skinny:Chancellor was overlooked coming out of high school (two-star recruit) and college, but that's all in the past for the big-hitting safety. He played all over the secondary at Virginia Tech, but some teams were scared off a bit by his slow 40-yard dash, which caused him to drop down draft boards. Seattle had no qualms, however, and the rest is history for Chancellor, who has become the Legion of Boom's enforcer on the back end.

7. DE/LB Rob Ninkovich, Patriots

Drafted: 2006, 5th round, 135th overall (by Saints)
College: Purdue
The skinny:Ninkovich is one of the most versatile players on the Patriots roster, and his presence in New England is a good example of how the right fit can be the key to a great NFL career. He was picked later in the 2006 draft by the Saints but wasn't able to stick on the roster because of injuries his rookie year. He wound up in Miami but barely made it past the practice squad. The Patriots eventually grabbed him, and he has been a reliable starter ever since.

» Gil Brandt: 2015 NFL Draft order, top needs for all 32 teams

8. OL J.R. Sweezy, Seahawks

Drafted: 2012, 7th round, 225th overall
College: N.C. State
The skinny:Anytime you can grab a starter in the seventh round, especially along the offensive line, you had a solid draft. Sweezy had a solid but not spectacular career at N.C. State but did so as a defensive tackle. Seattle saw something in him, however, and had him make the switch to guard. He's been a big part of creating running lanes for running back Marshawn Lynch.

9. DL Michael Bennett, Seahawks

Drafted: Undrafted in 2009
College: Texas A&M
The skinny:Bennett had a nice but inconsistent career at Texas A&M and went undrafted despite good size and solid numbers coming out of the combine. The Seahawks picked him up, but he was cut in the middle of his rookie year and moved on to Tampa Bay. He performed well during his time there and made his way back to Seattle as a free agent, becoming a key part of the team's suffocating defense.

10. LB Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Drafted: 2012, 2nd round, 47th overall
College: Utah State
The skinny: The WAC Defensive Player of the Year coming out of Utah State, Wagner was scooped up by the Seahawks in the middle of the second round despite being one of the top linebacker prospects in the draft. Getting the heart and soul of the team's defense with the 47th pick certainly constitutes as a steal. His value to the team was especially clear when his return from an injury helped spark the Seahawks' run to this year's Super Bowl.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW