Super Bowl XLIX: 10 biggest draft steals for Patriots, Seahawks

Drafted: 2006, 5th round, 135th overall (by Saints)

College: Purdue

The skinny:Ninkovich is one of the most versatile players on the Patriots roster, and his presence in New England is a good example of how the right fit can be the key to a great NFL career. He was picked later in the 2006 draft by the Saints but wasn't able to stick on the roster because of injuries his rookie year. He wound up in Miami but barely made it past the practice squad. The Patriots eventually grabbed him, and he has been a reliable starter ever since.