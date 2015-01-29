Super Bowl XLIX: 10 biggest draft steals for Patriots, Seahawks

While poring over the projected starting lineups for the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, College Football 24/7 discovered there will be as many undrafted free agents starting as first-round picks. Both teams are regarded as model franchises for their ability to find diamonds in the rough and turn them into stars, and Sunday's big game represents a perfect matchup of squads built through savvy drafts and talent evaluations.
1. QB Tom Brady, Patriots
Drafted: 2000, 6th round, pick 199th overall
College: Michigan
The skinny:Brady is perhaps the poster boy for quarterbacks found later in the draft. After an up-and-down career, the Patriots picked him late in the 2000 draft to be a backup to then-starter Drew Bledsoe and it didn't take long for the future Hall of Famer to guide the team to success. Brady has three rings already and is playing in the sixth Super Bowl of his career.
2. CB Richard Sherman, Seahawks
Drafted: 2011, 5th round, 154th overall
College: Stanford
The skinny:A wide receiver/defensive back coming out of Stanford, Sherman has blossomed into the NFL's best cornerback while being the face, and voice, of the Legion of Boom for Seattle. Some teams couldn't figure out if he had what it took to play at the highest level, given how big he is (6-foot-3, 193 pounds), but Pete Carroll certainly knew what he was getting -- while at USC, Carroll recruited Sherman as a cornerback.
3. QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Drafted: 2012, 3rd round, 75th overall
College: Wisconsin
The skinny:"Too short" was all Wilson (5-foot-11, 206 pounds) ever heard heading into the NFL draft, although plenty of teams were high on his abilities after he finished as the NCAA career leader in passing efficiency. A former professional baseball player, Wilson proved everybody wrong by becoming the Seahawks' starter from Week 1 and now has his team on the cusp of back-to-back Super Bowl victories.
4. WR Julian Edelman, Patriots
Drafted: 2009, 7th round, 232nd overall
College: Kent State
The skinny:Edelman wasn't even invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but the Patriots still managed to scoop him up just a few picks away from Mr. Irrelevant. Most thought Edelman, a former college QB, was going to be used mostly in Wildcat formations, but he's turned into one of Brady's most dependable weapons and an elusive return man.
5. TE Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Drafted: 2010, 2nd round, 42nd overall
College: Arizona
The skinny:Gronk burst onto the scene as a matchup nightmare at Arizona, but back injuries (including missing all of his junior year) caused his draft stock to tank, much to the Patriots' gain. They managed to snag him in the second round, and he has only turned into one of the most difficult players to defend in the league.
6. S Kam Chancellor, Seahawks
Drafted: 2010, 5th round, 133rd overall
College: Virginia Tech
The skinny:Chancellor was overlooked coming out of high school (two-star recruit) and college, but that's all in the past for the big-hitting safety. He played all over the secondary at Virginia Tech, but some teams were scared off a bit by his slow 40-yard dash, which caused him to drop down draft boards. Seattle had no qualms, however, and the rest is history for Chancellor, who has become the Legion of Boom's enforcer on the back end.
7. DE/LB Rob Ninkovich, Patriots
Drafted: 2006, 5th round, 135th overall (by Saints)
College: Purdue
The skinny:Ninkovich is one of the most versatile players on the Patriots roster, and his presence in New England is a good example of how the right fit can be the key to a great NFL career. He was picked later in the 2006 draft by the Saints but wasn't able to stick on the roster because of injuries his rookie year. He wound up in Miami but barely made it past the practice squad. The Patriots eventually grabbed him, and he has been a reliable starter ever since.
8. OL J.R. Sweezy, Seahawks
Drafted: 2012, 7th round, 225th overall
College: N.C. State
The skinny:Anytime you can grab a starter in the seventh round, especially along the offensive line, you had a solid draft. Sweezy had a solid but not spectacular career at N.C. State but did so as a defensive tackle. Seattle saw something in him, however, and had him make the switch to guard. He's been a big part of creating running lanes for running back Marshawn Lynch.
9. DL Michael Bennett, Seahawks
Drafted: Undrafted in 2009
College: Texas A&M
The skinny:Bennett had a nice but inconsistent career at Texas A&M and went undrafted despite good size and solid numbers coming out of the combine. The Seahawks picked him up, but he was cut in the middle of his rookie year and moved on to Tampa Bay. He performed well during his time there and made his way back to Seattle as a free agent, becoming a key part of the team's suffocating defense.
10. LB Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Drafted: 2012, 2nd round, 47th overall
College: Utah State
The skinny: The WAC Defensive Player of the Year coming out of Utah State, Wagner was scooped up by the Seahawks in the middle of the second round despite being one of the top linebacker prospects in the draft. Getting the heart and soul of the team's defense with the 47th pick certainly constitutes as a steal. His value to the team was especially clear when his return from an injury helped spark the Seahawks' run to this year's Super Bowl.