Super Bowl LI: NFL draft fits for Falcons, Patriots

Carl Lawson, DE/OLB, Auburn: It's unclear where Lawson fits in a draft class with several highly talented pass rushers. Depending upon how teams ultimately view his overall athleticism and role at the next level, he could slide down in the second round a bit. Would the Patriots consider trading up in the round for him? (Yes, New England has traded up for players before -- twice in the first round of the 2012 draft, in fact.) His tweener end/linebacker status might actually be a plus for a team like New England that uses different base fronts every week based on the game plan.