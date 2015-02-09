Super Bowl hero inspires two West Alabama draft hopefuls

Published: Feb 09, 2015 at 12:58 PM

DAVIE, Fla. -- When West Alabama's defensive duo took some time away from training for May's NFL draft, they decided to spend their Super Bowl Sunday at a Wingstop in South Florida. That's where they found some unlikely -- and unreal -- inspiration.

The rest of the country is now familiar with the play and the player. But Tirelle Cullen and Martaze Jackson might have both seen it first. Every time their former teammate, Malcolm Butler, took the field, they directed their attention toward him.

"I saw him as he lined up for that play," Cullen said. "I saw No. 21, and I was bragging to everyone around, saying 'that's my boy in the Super Bowl! That's my boy!' When I saw him make the break on the pass, I knew it. I knew what would happen next."

Butler, of course, made the goal line interception that would propel the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl title, Butler to league-wide fame and his former teammates to a level of motivation they'd never felt before.

"This is a man who went undrafted," Jackson said. "He struggled to even find an agent to represent him. When you come from a Division II school, most guys give up on their dreams. But he kept chasing his. And he definitely motivated me to keep chasing mine."

That pursuit landed Jackson and Cullen in Saturday's first regional combine of the year, held at the Dolphins' training facility, where nearly 180 prospects showed off their ability in an effort to gain exposure however they can find a way.

None of the players in attendance Saturday were invited to the NFL's main scouting combine event in Indianapolis, which makes opportunities like this one so important. If they can gain exposure here, they can move onto the Super Regional Combine, which exposes them to NFL scouts searching for diamonds in the rough.

Carolina Panthers tackle David Foucault, for example, was in part discovered at a regional combine in Tampa last year. He was invited to three NFL training camps before landing on the Panthers' active roster for the 2014 season. Cullen and Jackson know many of these stories, but they need not look beyond their former teammate for true inspiration.

After all, Butler came from their small school in Livingston, Alabama. Just like Butler, Cullen and Jackson are facing long odds to be drafted. Then again, just one year ago, many would have also doubted Butler's chances of even making it to a training camp. Now, he's spending his time at Disney World and the Grammy's.

"Back in college, (Butler) never complained about anything, and he was the hardest working player out there," Cullen said. "Usually players with his ability are too over the top. He never asked for anything extra. He just did his job. If I could use one word to describe him, it would be humble.

"That sums him up in one word."

It turns out, Cullen and Jackson might not simply benefit from the inspiration Butler has provided both of them. They also might benefit in a more tangible way. For instance, when West Alabama holds its pro day next month, both players might have more NFL teams scouting them than originally expected.

Before Butler made the Super Bowl-winning play, only three teams had signed up to attend West Alabama's Pro Day. Since then, 10 more teams have inquired with the school about attending, Cullen said. Butler is also expected to attend as a way to show his own support.

It turns out, those scouts might be surprised by what they see from Jackson. During Saturday's regional combine, he raised the eyebrows of other participants with a broad jump and vertical jump that was the best of anyone at his position.

Both West Alabama players, no doubt, have long and difficult roads ahead of them. Butler's own ascent isn't something that happens often. And both of them know that. But now, in the wake of their former teammate's success, they also learned something else:

Anything is possible. Which is exactly what brought them to that regional combine on Saturday.

"What more motivation could you possibly want?" Cullen said. "We're all so happy for (Butler). And we're all so inspired by everything that he's done."

Follow Jeff Darlington on Twitter @JeffDarlington.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW