Super Bowl coaches Carroll, Fox each were Iowa State assistants

Published: Jan 20, 2014 at 06:43 AM

Pete Carroll and John Fox took vastly different routes to get to Super Bowl XLVIII, but it turns out they shared one transfer point: Iowa State.

Carroll was an assistant coach with the Cyclones in 1978, Fox in 1984, each working with the defensive backs.

Carroll's single season in Ames, Iowa went a lot better than Fox's -- Iowa State finished with an 8-4 record and played in the Hall of Fame Classic Bowl. It would be the school's last postseason appearance until 2000, a stretch that included the dismal 2-7-2 season when Fox was coaching the secondary.

Fox would move on to the Los Angeles Express of the USFL the following season and would spend just three more years in the college ranks, as defensive coordinator at Pitt from 1986-88.

Carroll, of course, is best known for his dominant run at USC during the 2000's, winning seven consecutive Pac-10 championships and appearing in seven straight BCS bowls. If he downs the Broncos on Feb. 2, Carroll would join Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer as the only head coaches with both an AP national championship and Super Bowl to their credit.

