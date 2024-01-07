NFL+: The Insiders

Sunday's game vs. Jets could be Bill Belichick's last as Patriots head coach

Published: Jan 07, 2024 at 06:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Sign up for NFL+ to watch The Insiders every Monday-Friday at noon ET for more exclusive reports.

For the first time since he began a storied tenure that led to one of sport's greatest dynasties, Bill Belichick's future is unknown.

The Patriots head coach, who has lost more games this season than he has in any other in his coaching career for an organization that has not been used to losing, could be coaching his final game for New England on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Belichick's future is the NFL's most widely speculated upon drama.

Belichick and team owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft will meet when the season is over, and while league-wide conversations center around the likelihood that Belichick will no longer be the coach in New England, none of those who will be in the room have even acknowledged the possibility. What we know is there will be a conversation between the three.

Belichick has proceeded like business as usual, working the same on present and future tasks as he would otherwise. While Robert Kraft has given a few interviews this season, none have provided insight into his pending coaching decision. Belichick is under contract through at least 2024 after signing a new deal prior to the season.

The options for what could come out of the meeting are many.

Related Links

It doesn't seem, based on conversations with a variety of sources, that the man who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl rings and is considered the greatest coach in league history, will be outright fired. Too much accomplished, too deep of a history, too much pride in the relationship for such a result to occur.

If that were to happen, it would mean Kraft declined to offer Tom Brady a contract he would accept leading to Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason and then fired Belichick four years later.

Belichick, who is said to want to keep coaching, could enter the meeting with a plan to fix the team and passionately explain why he is the one to do it. That might include altering the personnel department and hiring a true general manager. David Ziegler, the former Raiders GM and Jon Robinson, the former Titans GM, would be two options who have ties to the Patriots if that's the direction it heads. Such a move also would allow Belichick to focus solely on coaching.

There also could be a mutual parting of ways, in which Belichick and the Kraft decide the marriage can no longer last. That would eliminate the possibility of the Patriots receiving potential trade compensation for Belichick, but would allow the future Hall of Fame coach to seek other opportunities in a clean break. If that's the case, current assistant coach Jerod Mayo would be considered a strong candidate to succeed Belichick.

If Belichick was an available and free coaching candidate, he would be expected to draw significant interest in the coaching world.

The Commanders are not likely to pursue Belichick if they move on from head coach Ron Rivera, and the Chargers and Raiders are considered less likely options. The Panthers, however, had some interest during their head-coaching search when they eventually hired Frank Reich, sources say, and they might inquire again. There is also the possibility that a team with a head-coaching position not yet open could have interest in Belichick.

Belichick was asked on Friday what it's meant to him to be the Patriots coach.

"I've always appreciated the opportunity," Belichick said, "and I'm just looking forward to Sunday's game against the Jets. Like I said, trying to put our best game out there this year. That's what we're working towards. I'm sure there will be another time to talk about other things, but right now we're just trying to focus on the Jets."

Related Content

news

Frustrated HC Mike Vrabel, Titans brass to discuss future this week

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero break down the situation with longtime Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee.
news

Commanders expected to move on from HC Ron Rivera after four seasons

The Washington Commanders are expected to part ways with Rivera on Monday, per sources, ending his tenure after four seasons, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Falcons to evaluate coach Arthur Smith's status after season; Broncos expected to retain GM George Paton

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero have the latest on Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, Broncos general manager George Paton and more as the 2023 NFL regular season comes to an end on Sunday. 
news

Multiple NFL teams gathering information on Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as potential coaching hire

Multiple NFL teams have been making calls in recent weeks to gather information about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Chiefs stripping down playbook to get Patrick Mahomes, offense going vs. Bengals

The Chiefs whittled down their normal game plan from Andy Reid's massive playbook for today's game against the Bengals in an effort to get Patrick Mahomes and Co. humming again, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Examining factors that led to Broncos benching Russell Wilson and what's potentially next for QB

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reviews the events that led to the Denver Broncos benching quarterback Russell Wilson this past week.
news

Analyzing NFL's head coaching carousel as end of 2023 regular season looms

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero take a snapshot look at some of the NFL's hot seats and plans for three jobs that are open already, based on conversations with numerous NFL sources.
news

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers share mutual interest for return in 2024

As Tampa Bay pushes toward an NFC South title, there is mutual interest for Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers to run it back in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport writes.
news

Jim Harbaugh weighing contract offer from Michigan that includes no-NFL clause for 2024

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is currently weighing a contract offer from the school that includes an NFL stipulation.
news

No indication Jets owner Woody Johnson will move on from HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas after season

Sources say there is no indication that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will make a change in the team's leadership, a signal that both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will be back for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy could be in line for contract extension after 2023 season

With the Dallas Cowboys boasting the best scoring offense in the NFL, head coach Mike McCarthy is setting himself up for a contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport writes.