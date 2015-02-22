Sunday's best performances from the NFL Scouting Combine

Clemson's Vic Beasley not only blazed the best 40-yard dash time of the day at 4.53, but he also finished second among defensive linemen in three other events: the vertical jump (41 inches), the broad jump (10-10) and the 20-yard shuttle run (4.15 seconds). His three-cone drill time of 6.91 was tops among the defensive linemen and the only sub-7.0 time recorded at the position. Throw in his 35 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press (tied for third best of all combine participants), and Beasley secured some big money in Indianapolis. It was borderline unfair for Beasley to be grouped with defensive linemen rather than linebackers, as he would have been the top standout in either group.