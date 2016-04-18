Tale of the QB Tape: Jared Goff vs. Carson Wentz

Goff has a very clean, quick release and does a nice job of coming to balance with proper footwork before delivering the ball. He does a nice job of maintaining his mechanics and footwork despite being forced to shuffle around inside and out of the pocket. Whether he's comfortable in the pocket or forced to expedite the throw, his mechanics remain solid. Wentz stands tall in the pocket and keeps the ball high and tight when scanning the field. He's got a relatively compact release that features a nice, high release point. The glaring difference between the two is that Wentz's footwork can go from good to very average quickly. While I do believe that his footwork is likely to get better, I'm not convinced it will.