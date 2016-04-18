Tale of the QB Tape: Jared Goff vs. Carson Wentz

Is it Carson Wentz or Jared Goff? That is the question everyone is trying to figure out after the Ramstraded for the No. 1 pick last week, linking both quarterbacks to the new L.A. franchise. While there is no way to know for sure, we can assume a quarterback will be the first pick of the draft.
Since this Goff vs. Wentz battle is beginning to have the same feel as a heavyweight fight, let's look at the "Tale of the Tape" between the two prospects.
Size
While Goff (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) has the type of height coaches want in their quarterbacks, he still possesses a relatively thin frame that could use another 10 pounds of muscle in order to hold up to NFL hits. Carson Wentz (6-5 1/4) is not only more than an inch taller than Goff, he's also 237 pounds and well-proportioned. He has the height to see over the offensive line and the bulk to handle the rigors of the position.
Advantage: Wentz
Accuracy
Wentz is a naturally accurate thrower. He showed that trait at both the combine and his pro day, throwing with very good ball placement on all three levels. In games, his accuracy was at times a little spotty due to issues with anticipating throwing windows and footwork. Goff's accuracy ran a little hot and cold at times due to consistent pressure allowed by his offensive line, but when he had time to throw, he was spot-on with intermediate shots and the deep ball. At this time, I would say Goff is slightly more accurate relative to the competition level, but as a projection of what they will be, I see this category as even.
Advantage: Push
Arm strength
This one is a tougher category than you might think. When watching the combine, it was obvious Wentz had the stronger arm. The ball came out of his hands with some heat on it and he showed very good velocity. However, in games, that same velocity wasn't always there. Goff showed more consistency with his velocity from 2014 to 2015, and uses proper mechanics in his lower body to drive the ball in game situations. While it's close, I'm going to lean toward the natural arm strength of Wentz.
Advantage: Wentz
Mobility
At Cal, Goff showed off some nifty pocket presence and an ability to slide around in the pocket while keeping his eyes upfield; he had nine carries for 10-plus yards in 2015. However, when it comes to pure mobility, Wentz has him beat easily. Wentz doesn't have the athleticism or speed of Andrew Luck, but he incorporates a similar rushing style, combining moderate elusiveness with a physical approach. It's worth noting that Wentz has 12 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons.
Advantage: Wentz
Production
Wentz had 45 career passing touchdowns in two years as a starting quarterback at the FCS level. Goff was a first-team All-Pac-12 quarterback in 2015, started every game the past three seasons, threw for 96 touchdowns and 12,195 yards, and holds 26 career passing records at Cal -- the same school that produced Aaron Rodgers.
Advantage: Goff
Decision-making
While there isn't much to pick at with Wentz's interception total, the tape shows a willingness to take chances that would have likely turned into interceptions against a higher level of competition. Wentz is a full-field reader and teams rave about his understanding of scheme and design, but his decision-making could use some fine-tuning. Goff has learned to alter his ball placement to give his receivers the best chances to catch the ball while shielding throws from defenders. Admittedly, Goff must do a better job of eliminating interceptions by underneath coverage, but his ability to make sound decisions under duress is still good.
Advantage: Goff
Poise
This one is very close and could be considered fairly even. Wentz remains extremely calm and confident in the pocket, and seems to have a decent feel for when to stand in and take the hit and when to bail and attack with his feet. Pocket poise was a little bit of an issue for Goff in 2014, but I was impressed with his improvement in that area this past season. Rather than dropping his head at the first sign of pressure, Goff will slide around the pocket and keep scanning for targets.
Advantage: Push
Mechanics
Goff has a very clean, quick release and does a nice job of coming to balance with proper footwork before delivering the ball. He does a nice job of maintaining his mechanics and footwork despite being forced to shuffle around inside and out of the pocket. Whether he's comfortable in the pocket or forced to expedite the throw, his mechanics remain solid. Wentz stands tall in the pocket and keeps the ball high and tight when scanning the field. He's got a relatively compact release that features a nice, high release point. The glaring difference between the two is that Wentz's footwork can go from good to very average quickly. While I do believe that his footwork is likely to get better, I'm not convinced it will.
Advantage: Goff
Fit for Rams
An argument can be made that the Rams might like the "local guy" in Goff. But with an extended honeymoon period likely with a brand-new fan base, Wentz would be able to sit and watch for a little bit as he becomes acclimated to the drastic change of speed from the FCS level to the pros. Wentz has the confidence and upside to be the face of the franchise for a highly scrutinized team like the Rams will be in Los Angeles.
Advantage: Wentz
Final verdict: Wentz
If this were still the St. Louis Rams, I would probably say Goff because they would need to win more immediately. However, in Los Angeles, the Rams should have a honeymoon period that allows them to bring Wentz along with more patience. At the end of the day, I believe Wentz has the potential to be a "face of the franchise" quarterback more than Goff.