Saturday's best performances from the NFL Scouting Combine

"I went up there a couple weeks ago and had a real good conversation with coach Petersen. We sat down and talked about everything that happened. I sincerely apologized again for what I put him and the team through last year. It was a good conversation and he welcomed me to the pro day. I had to go up to Seattle to take care of a traffic violation, and while I was up there I stopped by the school to say hello to the coaches and my teammates." -- Washington CB Marcus Peters on his reconciliation with coach Chris Petersen, who dismissed him from the Huskies program last year.