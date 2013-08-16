Sun Belt Conference 2013 season preview

Four Sun Belt teams went to bowls last year, going 2-2. The Red Wolves knocked off Kent State in the Godaddy.com Bowl, while Louisiana-Lafayette handled East Carolina in the New Orleans Bowl. WKU and UL-Monroe lost in bowl games to Central Michigan and Ohio, respectively. The talent in the league this season is strong relative to what is typically offered in the Sun Belt, and several of its seniors are capable of being drafted next spring. Safety Jonathan Cyprien was the first of four from the Sun Belt selected in the 2013 NFL Draft, going with the first pick in the second round to the Jacksonville Jaguars.