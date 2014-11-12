Sumlin: Cedric Ogbuehi's move to right side not due to struggles

Texas A&M offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi hasn't played up to his projection as a first-round draft pick, according to a regional scout, but Aggies coach Kevin Sumlin disputed the notion that Ogbuehi's recent move from left tackle to right tackle was due to any struggles on Ogbuehi's part.
"We've moved Jarvis Harrison out to tackle and Cedric to right tackle, and that's nothing against Cedric's ability at left tackle," Sumlin said on the weekly SEC teleconference. "Jarvis is more comfortable over there. That's a tribute to Cedric being a team guy. There is prestige at left tackle, but Jarvis has a better set over there. He works better with his post foot on the right side. So as a team, as an offense, we've made that switch to make our line the strongest it can be."
Germain Ifedi had started all season at right tackle until suffering an injury Nov. 1 against Louisiana-Monroe. Following the injury, the Aggies staff moved Harrison, a guard, to left tackle and moved Ogbuehi to right tackle to fill in for Ifedi. Ogbuehi exceled at right tackle last season as a junior and was moved to the more challenging left side as a senior to replace Jake Matthews, who went on to be a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in this year's draft.
Ogbuehi received a first-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board last January but decided to return to Texas A&M for a season at left tackle, with the hope of potentially receiving better draft standing with NFL clubs. But a regional scout recently put a fourth-round grade on Ogbuehi's play this season, and there has been speculation about what Ogbuehi's return to right tackle could mean.
Sumlin's stance: The move was more about Harrison than Ogbuehi.
The stance of the NFL scouting community: Time will tell.