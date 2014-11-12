Sumlin: Cedric Ogbuehi's move to right side not due to struggles

"We've moved Jarvis Harrison out to tackle and Cedric to right tackle, and that's nothing against Cedric's ability at left tackle," Sumlin said on the weekly SEC teleconference. "Jarvis is more comfortable over there. That's a tribute to Cedric being a team guy. There is prestige at left tackle, but Jarvis has a better set over there. He works better with his post foot on the right side. So as a team, as an offense, we've made that switch to make our line the strongest it can be."