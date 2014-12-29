Stoudt, Clemson hammer Oklahoma in Russell Athletic Bowl

Stoudt -- whose dad, Cliff, was a quarterback in the NFL from 1977 through 1991 for the Pittsburgh Steelers, St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys -- threw a TD pass on Clemson's first play to true freshman wide receiver Artavis Scott, who was playing about two hours from his hometown in the St. Petersburg area. Scott had eight catches for 114 yards and the TD; it was his fourth 100-yard game of the season, which he finishes with 75 receptions. He and Mike Williams, who had nine catches for 112 yards and a score Monday, should form one of the nation's best receiving duos next season.