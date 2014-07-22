Stoops: Relationship led to second chance for Green-Beckham

DALLAS -- There was a time when former Missouri wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was reportedly headed to an FCS school like Eastern Illinois. There was even some thought that he could sit out a full year and then declare for the 2015 NFL Draft.
Instead the talented but troubled wideout wound up at Oklahoma and connections to his past life as a five-star, No. 1 recruit were a big reason why.
"First of all, I had a close relationship -- as did Coach Norvell, our receiver coach -- from recruiting Dorial personally as well as with his family," Sooners head coach Bob Stoops said at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday. "And then through extensive conversations with the people at Missouri and our people, it was something that we felt the person that he is, the potential that he has as a young man and as an individual, that we felt the opportunity to give him a second chance at our place could serve him well and be great for his future and believe in him as a young man and what he's able to maybe continue to become.
"So through that process we gave him the opportunity to be with us."
Green-Beckham spent two seasons at home-state school Missouri before he allegedly forced his way into his girlfriend's apartment and pushed a female who fell down some stairs. He was dismissed from the Tigers program on April 11 by Gary Pinkel after he was named in a police investigation into the incident.
Oklahoma was one of several powerhouses who recruited the receiver several years ago but lost out to Missouri, which was closer to his hometown.
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks believes Green-Beckham would have been best served by transferring to a FCS school in order to play right away as a junior this season. As it stands now, the receiver is not eligible immediately for the Sooners but is appealing to play in 2014.
"Yes, there's an appeal being processed, so that hasn't been ruled on yet," Stoops confirmed.
Oklahoma could use somebody of Green-Beckham's caliber on the field with a young receiving corps taking the field this season. Based on the situation, the receiver could likewise use a good environment and a chance to showcase his skills for NFL scouts, as well.