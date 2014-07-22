Stoops: Relationship led to second chance for Green-Beckham

"First of all, I had a close relationship -- as did Coach Norvell, our receiver coach -- from recruiting Dorial personally as well as with his family," Sooners head coach Bob Stoops said at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday. "And then through extensive conversations with the people at Missouri and our people, it was something that we felt the person that he is, the potential that he has as a young man and as an individual, that we felt the opportunity to give him a second chance at our place could serve him well and be great for his future and believe in him as a young man and what he's able to maybe continue to become.