Stock report: Zach Sanchez on the rise, Maty Mauk declines

QB Maty Mauk, Missouri: The Tigers' star quarterback has gotten away with ill-advised throws for most of the season, but the questionable decisions caught up with him against the Bulldogs. Mauk tossed four interceptions in a blowout loss to Georgia and destroyed the Tigers' chances of winning with his miscues. While most young quarterbacks struggle with ball security, Mauk's carelessness has been an issue that's needed to be addressed for most of the season. After his disappointing performance against the Bulldogs, Gary Pinkel might be able to convince his young passer to take a more conservative approach going forward.