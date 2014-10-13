Stock report: Zach Sanchez on the rise, Maty Mauk declines

Published: Oct 13, 2014 at 04:31 AM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Sanchez-Mauk-141013-TOS.jpg

With Week 7 of college football in the books, it's time to take note of who saw their stock rise and fall based on the weekend's action.

Stock up

RB Javorius "Buck" Allen, USC: The 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior saved the team's season a year ago when he was promoted to the No. 1 running back spot after languishing at the bottom of the depth chart under Lane Kiffin. He gained 785 yards and totaled 14 rushing touchdowns as the Trojans' surprise starter; he continues to energize the offense with his hard-nosed running style in 2014. Allen has already posted five 100-yard games, including a 26-carry, 205-yard effort against Arizona that showcased his toughness and tenacity as a feature runner. Given Allen's toughness, physicality and consistency, it is easy to envision him carving out a niche as a runner as a pro.

CB Zack Sanchez, Oklahoma: The Sooners didn't bring their A-game in the Red River Rivalry, but the sophomore corner did a great job of making spectacular plays on the ball. Sanchez finished with eight tackles, three pass breakups and a pick-6 in OU's 31-26 win over Texas. Although he remains a work in progress as a cover corner, Sanchez is a legitimate playmaker with five interceptions in six games. That's tremendous production for a young defender still learning the nuances of the position.

WR Corey Coleman, Baylor: The sophomore receiver has become one of the Bears' biggest playmakers on the perimeter. Coleman showcased his big-play potential by tallying 253 all-purpose yards in Baylor's 61-58 win over TCU. He quietly notched a 100-yard receiving day (eight receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns), while also adding 27 rushing yards on the day. With the Bears needing all of Coleman's contributions to overtake TCU in the fourth quarter, the speedster deserves credit for keeping Baylor's College Football Playoff hopes alive.

DB Cody Prewitt, Ole Miss: The 6-2, 217-pound senior deserves a spot on this list for his contributions to a stingy secondary that threw a blanket over one of the most explosive offenses in college football. Prewitt set the tone with a 75-yard interception return in the second quarter and helped the Rebels hold the Aggies scoreless in the first half. With Tony Connor and Senquez Golson also adding interceptions, Prewitt and Co. are keying the Rebels' ascension to the top of the college football world.

RB Leonard Fournette, LSU: The hype surrounding Fournette's talent reached epic proportions during the preseason, but the freshman is beginning to play up to expectations as the Tigers' feature back. Fournette rushed for 140 yards and two scores against Florida, displaying the speed, quickness and power that led most recruiting services to tab him as the No. 1 recruit in the country. With the Tigers increasingly leaning on Fournette to anchor the offense, the college football world is beginning to see why the freshman is already creating a buzz in NFL circles.

LB Shaq Thompson, Washington: This marks the third time Thompson's name has cracked the list, but the "do-it-all" playmaker continues to make big plays each week. Against Cal, Thompson notched 11 tackles and scooped up a fumble for a 100-yard return score. The touchdown is Thompson's fourth defensive score this season and highlights his disruptive potential as a defender on the second level. With Thompson also providing contributions as a part-time running back, NFL scouts are beginning to get excited about his upside as a possible top prospect in the 2015 or 2016 class.

Stock down

QB Maty Mauk, Missouri: The Tigers' star quarterback has gotten away with ill-advised throws for most of the season, but the questionable decisions caught up with him against the Bulldogs. Mauk tossed four interceptions in a blowout loss to Georgia and destroyed the Tigers' chances of winning with his miscues. While most young quarterbacks struggle with ball security, Mauk's carelessness has been an issue that's needed to be addressed for most of the season. After his disappointing performance against the Bulldogs, Gary Pinkel might be able to convince his young passer to take a more conservative approach going forward.

Head coach Jim Mora, UCLA: The new Wizard of Westwood lands on the list after watching the Bruins fall out of playoff contention following their second straight loss. While most observers expected a tight game between the Pac-12 heavyweights, the contest was a lopsided affair for most of the afternoon. With the cantankerous Mora engaging in heated sideline discussions with his defensive coordinator, the pressure to live up the lofty preseason expectations might be taking a toll on the UCLA program.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter *@BuckyBrooks.*

