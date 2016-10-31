Stock Report: Utah RB Joe Williams on the rise

Joe Williams, RB, Utah: With an average of 151.6 rushing yards per game, Williams would rank third in the country in the category -- if he had enough appearances to qualify. The senior decided to retire from football after the second game of the year, but he returned to the team earlier this month after the Utes lost three running backs to injury. He's been a beast since returning, toting the mail 98 times in three games for 683 yards and six scores -- including 332 yards against UCLA. Williams ran 35 times for 172 yards and a TD on Saturday against a tough Washington defense. He ran angry this weekend, running behind his pads between the tackles and bringing the heat to defenders whenever possible. A north-south runner, Williams lacks elite agility and struggles to keep his shoulders square to cut quickly once he tries to bounce runs outside. But if scouts believe he's all-in on a career in the NFL and are looking for a guy to pound the ball in a power-running scheme, they'll be very interested in Williams.