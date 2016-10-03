Stock Report: Syracuse WR Amba Etta-Tawo rising

Amba Etta-Tawo, WR, Syracuse: For Etta-Tawo, a transfer from Maryland, it appears escaping the Terrapins' struggling passing attack was the best thing for him. While the Terps have started the season 4-0, they rank 112th (out of 128 teams) in the FBS in passing offense. Through 5 games, Etta-Tawo already has 840 yards receiving (leads the FBS) and 6 TDs (his previous career high for one season was 500 receiving yards). His effort against Notre Dame this weekend (7 catches, 134 yards, 1 score) cemented his status as a likely mid-round selection in next year's draft. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder displayed the ability to win downfield, elusiveness and strength with the ball, as well as the strength to box out his man in tight coverage. It won't be surprising if scouts project him as a James Jones-type receiver on Sundays.