Stock report: Sterling Shepard rising, Kevin Hogan in decline

Ryan Switzer, North Carolina, WR-PR: Scouts pay close attention to wide receivers with exceptional return skills due to the value "two-phase" players add to the roster. With some NFL coaches viewing the kicking game as an offensive play, a guy with a knack for taking punts to the house earns rave reviews in pre-draft meetings. Thus, it's not surprising Switzer is squarely on the radar of scouts looking for an electric slot receiver with explosive return ability. The 5-10, 185-pound junior is on the verge of claiming the NCAA record for punt return touchdowns after taking his seventh punt to the house during North Carolina's 59-21 win over Miami. Switzer's combination of speed, quickness and burst makes him a threat to take it the distance whenever he fields a kick in the open field, but it is his fearlessness, body control and wiggle that make him one of the best returners in college football. With points coveted at a premium in the NFL, Switzer's ability to take it the distance on special teams could make him a hot commodity down the road.