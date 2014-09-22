Stock report: Shane Carden rises, Devin Gardner declines

RB Tevin Coleman, Indiana: There is always a place in the NFL for a big running back capable of being a three-down player. Thus, scouts are excited about the potential of Coleman after watching the Indiana star rack up 189 total yards from scrimmage on 22 touches (19 rushing attempts, three receptions) Saturday in the Hoosiers' 31-27 win over Missouri. Although Coleman's production certainly stood out during the performance, it was the toughness and grit displayed by the 6-foot-1, 212-pound junior that stood out to me. Coleman sat out most of the first half nursing an injury, but came back to carry the Hoosiers' offense with the game on the line. Given how much evaluators value a "complete" running back with a tough disposition, Coleman is a prospect to watch going forward.