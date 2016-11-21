Stock Report: Shades of DeSean Jackson in UW's John Ross

Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma: In October, Walker tweeted a message stating, in part, "I'll never leave my guys behind," per The Oklahoman. However, Walker has decided to leave his teammates to focus on the next chapter in his career. He suffered a concussion against TCU in September and hasn't played since, and it was revealed last week that Walker has decided to leave the Sooners to prepare for the 2017 draft. It's not known whether Walker would've played in the games remaining on Oklahoma's schedule, but this will not be seen as a positive move by most league scouts and general managers, who will wonder about Walker's commitment to the game and his teammates. Those same evaluators will be talking with Oklahoma coaches, and the coaches might not be giving Walker glowing reviews after his decision. Walker's talented, to be sure, and will likely be a very good NFL five- or three-technique. He'll have to answer questions from NFL teams about the severity of the concussion and his decision to leave the team, though. Departing before the end of the season might be the best course of action for Walker and his family in the long term. There's also a possibility that the decision will come back to bite him a bit in the draft.