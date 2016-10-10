Stock Report: Risers and sliders of CFB season's first half

Zach Banner, OT, USC: There was hope that Banner's offseason weight loss would help him maximize his potential. However, he still lacked the lateral agility to handle better pass rushers through the first four weeks of the year. Now he's dealing with an ankle injury, which has kept him out of the past 2 games. If the injury lingers, it will make it even more difficult for him to handle the outside rush through the rest of the year. Unless he comes back and dominates in the second half of the season, NFL teams aren't going to project him as more than an average starting right tackle.