Stock Report: Mitch Trubisky rising, Seth Russell in decline

Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina: Trubisky showed signs that he'll be able to command an NFL offense in his performance during a win over Georgia Tech. His accuracy is impressive; the majority of his throws to the opposite side of the field were on target, and his misses were barely off the mark. Trubisky hit receivers on the run and has enough arm strength to connect with them all over the field. His touch on shorter throws is an asset. The Ohio native was a dual-threat quarterback prospect out of high school, so he has enough quickness to pick up yards on option plays or draws. In fact, he ran with a running back's patience on a draw for a score in the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech. NFL scouts for QB-needy teams are starting to believe he could be the answer to their woes at the position.