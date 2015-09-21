Stock report: Leonard Fournette surges, Cardale Jones declines

Published: Sep 21, 2015 at 04:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Fournette-Leonard-150921-TOS.jpg

With Week 3 of the college football season in the books, here's a look at who's on the rise and who's in decline based on the weekend's action.

Stock up

RB Leonard Fournette, LSU: Whenever a running back draws comparisons to Herschel Walker and Adrian Peterson, scouts will pay close attention to his every move to see if the talent matches the hype. After watching Fournette rush for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries against Auburn, there is no disputing the sensational sophomore's talent and playmaking ability as a workhorse runner. He's a big-bodied back with exceptional strength and power as well as a dynamic runner with tremendous balance, body control and wiggle. With Les Miles intent on feeding his young star against Auburn, the football world is beginning to appreciate his spectacular game.

» Brandt: Fournette would be best player in draft

TE Austin Hooper, Stanford: The 6-foot-4, 248-pound junior could be the next Cardinal tight end to make his mark as a dominant playmaker at the position. Hooper quietly keyed the Cardinal passing attack as the designated weapon over the middle of the field against USC. He repeatedly found open voids between the hashes, exhibiting strong hands and superb route-running skills. Hooper repeatedly separated from USC defenders by using subtle dekes and head fakes at the top of his routes. Most impressively, he used his superior size to overwhelm defenders in the red zone, resulting in two touchdowns on the day. Given the prominent roles tight ends are playing as pass-catchers at the next level, scouts are paying close attention to Hooper's work on "The Farm".

QB Greyson Lambert, Georgia: Scouts are always partial to efficient quarterbacks capable of thriving in a pro-style system. Thus, there will be plenty of evaluators inquiring about Lambert after watching him complete 24 of 25 passes for 330 yards and three scores against South Carolina. The pinpoint passer distributed the ball to nine different receivers, but repeatedly connected with Malcolm Mitchell (8 receptions for 122 yards and a score) on an assortment of intermediate routes all over the field. Lambert's accuracy, precision and poise during the game reminded me of a savvy NFL veteran playing the position. Plenty of scouts will tune in to see Lambert's future games to find out if he is a "one-hit wonder" or a legitimate playmaker at the position.

LB Anthony Walker, Northwestern: There is nothing like watching a tackling machine dominate a game from sideline to sideline. That's why Walker has scouts buzzing after his 19-tackle effort against Duke that showcased his instincts, awareness and toughness. The sophomore linebacker repeatedly gobbled up running backs in the hole and played a major role in containing the Blue Devils' formidable offensive attack. With the Wildcats looking like a legitimate contender in the Big Ten, scouts will have more chances to take a look at the feisty linebacker this season.

» Can't-miss moments: Best of Week 3 in college football

QB Jerrod Heard, Texas: The recent trend of athletic quarterbacks making their mark in the NFL has made scouts pay closer attention to electric dual-threat playmakers at the position. Thus, evaluators are certain to keep tabs on Heard's development over the next few seasons after watching the youngster rack up 527 yards of total offense against Cal. Heard not only notched a 300-yard passing game, but he showcased electric running skills that reminded me of Vince Young during his days with the Longhorns. He easily maneuvered through traffic on impromptu scrambles and displayed the kind of sneaky athleticism that is coveted in today's game. If he continues to improve as a pocket passer, Heard could be one to watch going forward.

Check out the alternate college football uniforms worn during the 2015 season.

Stock down

QB Cardale Jones, Ohio State: When Jones bypassed the NFL draft to return to Ohio State to work on his game, scouts were curious to see how he would handle defenses adjusting to his game. Through the first three games of the season, it is easy to surmise that Jones remains a work in progress at the position. He struggled mightily against Northern Illinois (completed 4 of 9 passes for 36 yards with two interceptions) and didn't exhibit the poise or judgment that evaluators expect from an elite prospect. With Urban Meyer benching the strong-armed passer in favor of J.T. Barrett during the game, it is possible that Jones' disappointing play against the Huskies will raise serious concerns about his ability to play the game at a high level as a pro.

QB Jeremy Johnson, Auburn: If the Tigers are going to contend in the SEC West, they must get better play from Johnson. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior was off his game against Louisville and Jacksonville State; he continued to struggle against LSU. He completed just 11 of 18 passes for 100 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Despite finishing the game with decent numbers, Johnson's erratic ball placement and judgment in the first half prevented the Tigers' offense from finding or sustaining a rhythm. With the Tigers' playoff hopes flickering after a disappointing loss, the onus is on Johnson to right the ship with better play from the pocket.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter *@BuckyBrooks*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW