Stock report: Leonard Fournette surges, Cardale Jones declines

QB Cardale Jones, Ohio State: When Jones bypassed the NFL draft to return to Ohio State to work on his game, scouts were curious to see how he would handle defenses adjusting to his game. Through the first three games of the season, it is easy to surmise that Jones remains a work in progress at the position. He struggled mightily against Northern Illinois (completed 4 of 9 passes for 36 yards with two interceptions) and didn't exhibit the poise or judgment that evaluators expect from an elite prospect. With Urban Meyer benching the strong-armed passer in favor of J.T. Barrett during the game, it is possible that Jones' disappointing play against the Huskies will raise serious concerns about his ability to play the game at a high level as a pro.