Stock report: Ezekiel Elliott rising, Georgia QB in decline

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford: Stanford has re-emerged as a contender in the Pac-12 North behind stellar play from McCaffrey, the son of former NFL WR Ed McCaffrey, in the backfield. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound sophomore has reeled off three straight 100-yard games and given life to an offense that seemingly lacked an identity early in the season. Against Arizona, McCaffrey racked up 156 rushing yards on 17 attempts with a score and snagged a pair of passes for 11 yards. The workmanlike effort sparked the Cardinal to a 55-17 win and opened the eyes of scouts searching for the next dynamic change-of-pace back in the college-football pipeline. With McCaffrey showing impressive skills as a multi-purpose threat, NFL evaluators are paying close attention to how the young playmaker continues to develop on The Farm.