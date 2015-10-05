Stock report: Ezekiel Elliott rising, Georgia QB in decline

Published: Oct 05, 2015 at 06:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Ezekiel Elliott-151005-TOS.jpg

With Week 5 of the college football season in the books, here's a look at who's on the rise and who's in decline based on the weekend's action.

Stock up

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State: The junior running back continues to impress scouts with his dynamic running skills and big-play ability. Elliott rushed for 274 yards on 23 carries and sparked the Buckeyes to another win with three second-half touchdowns against Indiana. While scouts are growing accustomed to seeing Elliott break off big runs in key situations, the fact that he posted three long touchdowns (55, 65 and 75 yards) in the second half of a highly competitive game not only cements his status as a clutch performer, but it could lead scouts and coaches to view him as a franchise player worth building around.

Trevone Boykin, QB, TCU: The Heisman Trophy contender continues to post ridiculous numbers as the conductor of the Horned Frogs' explosive spread attack. In a 50-7 win over Texas, Boykin tossed five touchdowns and amassed 384 yards from scrimmage in about three quarters of work. The five-touchdown effort pushed Boykin past Andy Dalton as the Horned Frogs' career leader in touchdown passes (74). Most importantly, it confirms his growth as a passer and playmaker in the minds of NFL evaluators. Although he appears destined to make a position switch at the next level based on his size, athleticism and versatility, Boykin's spectacular play over the past two seasons might convince a team to take a chance on him as an electric offensive weapon.

Marquise Williams, QB, North Carolina: The electric playmaker is not the most explosive or elusive athlete on the field, but few dual-threat quarterbacks are more effective with the ball in their hands. Williams showcased his remarkable big-play skills with a spectacular performance against Georgia Tech that featured 319 yards of total offense (148 yards and two touchdowns rushing; 37 yards and a touchdown receiving; 134 yards passing). Although Williams' game lacks polish and refinement, it is hard for scouts to bypass playmakers with a penchant for scoring touchdowns and delivering big plays.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford: Stanford has re-emerged as a contender in the Pac-12 North behind stellar play from McCaffrey, the son of former NFL WR Ed McCaffrey, in the backfield. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound sophomore has reeled off three straight 100-yard games and given life to an offense that seemingly lacked an identity early in the season. Against Arizona, McCaffrey racked up 156 rushing yards on 17 attempts with a score and snagged a pair of passes for 11 yards. The workmanlike effort sparked the Cardinal to a 55-17 win and opened the eyes of scouts searching for the next dynamic change-of-pace back in the college-football pipeline. With McCaffrey showing impressive skills as a multi-purpose threat, NFL evaluators are paying close attention to how the young playmaker continues to develop on The Farm.

» Can't-miss moments: Best of Week 5 in college football

Stock down

Greyson Lambert, QB, Georgia: The junior failed miserably in the Bulldogs' 38-10 loss to Alabama. Lambert connected on 10 of 24 passes for 86 yards and failed to threaten a Crimson Tide defense that's been vulnerable in the back end. With Lambert failing to play up to expectations in his first game on the big stage, scouts will question whether the 6-5, 220-pounder has the tools and potential to develop into a franchise player.

» Nine things we learned from Week 5

C.J. Prosise, RB, Notre Dame: The 6-0, 220-pound senior had piqued the interest of scouts with his solid play for the Irish, but the attention might wane after watching Prosise struggle mightily against Clemson. He mustered just 50 rushing yards on 15 attempts and fumbled -- a "no-no" for prospective workhorse runners at the next level. Although he flashed solid receiving skills with four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, Prosise must deliver better results on the ground against elite competition to enhance his value as a feature back in the scouting community.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter *@BuckyBrooks*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW