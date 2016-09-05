Stock Report: DeShone Kizer, Nick Chubb on the rise

Isaac Rochell, DE, Notre Dame: Rochell seemed to be involved on nearly every play down the stretch of his team's loss to Texas. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive end was able to control the right side of the defensive line with power and leverage when lined up wide, and beat whichever guard was blocking him inside with quickness on obvious passing downs. He played in the backfield all night long, and made 2.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage. Though his attempt to keep Longhorns quarterback Tyrone Swoopes out of the end zone was unsuccessful on the final play, scouts were impressed by Rochell's hustle and strength in the double overtime game.