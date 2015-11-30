Stock Report: Derrick Henry, Ezekiel Elliott rising

Christian Hackenberg, Penn State, QB: I've listed the junior on this list a few times this fall, largely due to the potential vs. production debate that will ensue in NFL meeting rooms in the spring, if Hackenberg elects to apply for early entry into the 2016 draft. While the 6-foot-4, 228-pound junior possesses the prototypical dimensions and arm talent to lead some evaluators to view him as a potential franchise quarterback, Hackenberg's scattershot production, judgment and accuracy could make him a tough sell for a team looking for an immediate impact player at the position. Against Michigan State, Hackenberg did little to alleviate concerns about his awareness, accuracy and poise as a potential starter at the next level. He not only struggled with his ball placement on short and intermediate throws, but he repeatedly overshot receivers on vertical throws down the boundary. Although he threw a couple of darts on slants, including his eight-yard touchdown to Chris Godwin, Hackenberg's overpowering velocity made it tough for receivers to snag his throws between the numbers. With the junior prone to firing fastballs into traffic, he could struggle with turnovers as a pro based on the number of tips and overthrows that land in the hands of defenders at the next level.