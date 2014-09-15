Stock report: Demarcus Robinson rises, Will Gardner declines

QB Tyler Murphy, Boston College: It's unlikely that Murphy will garner significant interest from NFL teams as a quarterback prospect, but he certainly is on the radar as an intriguing athlete following his sensational play against USC. Murphy accounted for 244 yards of total offense in a 37-31 win over USC while befuddling the Trojans with his electric running style. The 6-2, 213-pound senior was a magician with the ball in his hands and flashed the elusiveness that scouts desire in playmakers on the perimeter. If he continues to put up terrific numbers as a ball carrier directing the Eagles' dynamic offense, Murphy will get an opportunity to play at the next level as an offensive specialist.