Stock Report: Cal WR rising, Baylor RB Linwood in decline

With college football's Week 4 in the books, here's a look at who's on the rise and who's in decline based on the weekend's action.
Stock up
Vince Biegel, LB, Wisconsin: Biegel and the rest of the Badgers' defense made a statement on a national stage against Michigan State in East Lansing. Known for his pass-rushing ability, he showed Saturday that he could hold the edge when the Spartans tried running outside, despite giving up 40-50 pounds to offensive tackles. And, of course, Biegel's athleticism and tenacious nature were on display when he put pressure on Spartans quarterback Tyler O'Connor. He has the strength to push the tackle backwards and can change directions quickly to get an angle to the quarterback. The Badgers' star linebacker has excellent closing speed.
Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida: The result of Florida's game vs. Tennessee was not what Brantley wanted to see, as the Volunteers rallied to snap their 11-game losing streak to the Gators. Brantley, however, helped himself in this contest. Scouts saw him exploding though blocks to win gaps, getting one arm through double teams, just as he's coached to do, and showing excellent quickness in man-up situations. He forced an interception in the first half, reaching up to deflect a Joshua Dobbs pass so his teammate, Teez Tabor, could make a play. Tennessee double-teamed Brantley more consistently later in the game, giving him the respect he deserves. This spring, he claimed to be the best defensive lineman in the country; on Saturday, he certainly put himself in the conversation.
Chad Hansen, WR, Cal: Hansen was the team's leading returning receiver from 2015, even though he finished seventh on the team with 249 yards as a redshirt sophomore who had transferred from Idaho State. He's taken over as the new safety valve for a fellow transfer, quarterback Davis Webb, and ranks first or second in the country in every major receiving category. He averages 12.5 catches for 164 yards and 1.5 touchdowns per contest, using his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame to win one-on-one battles. Hansen's body control on sideline passes is flat-out impressive, going up over his man to snatch the ball and contort his body to keep one foot in-bounds. He can also get off of press coverage at the line with violent hands, and has enough speed to challenge corners.
Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn: The junior kicker scored all of Auburn's points in its win over LSU on Saturday, putting six field goal attempts through the uprights. So far this year, he's made all 12 attempts, including two from 50 or more yards. His leg strength has certainly not been in doubt, as he converted 4-of-5 attempts from 50-plus yards as a sophomore in 2015. In addition, 18 of Carlson's 19 kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks. With a rule change boosting the value of kickers, the best of them will continue to be coveted by NFL teams.
Stock down
Shock Linwood, RB, Baylor: Linwood, Baylor's all-time leading rusher, had a total of two carries for four yards in the team's win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Sophomores JaMycal Hasty and Terence Williams have been more effective runners for the Bears, combining for six touchdowns while Linwood has yet to reach the end zone. While he's never been the fastest or most explosive back in the country, he powered his way to over 1,300 yards and 10 scores last season. He isn't even on pace to hit 1,000 yards this season with Hasty and Williams carrying the load. Linwood must prove he has the confidence of his coaches this season before NFL scouts can put their confidence in him.