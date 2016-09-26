Stock Report: Cal WR rising, Baylor RB Linwood in decline

Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida: The result of Florida's game vs. Tennessee was not what Brantley wanted to see, as the Volunteers rallied to snap their 11-game losing streak to the Gators. Brantley, however, helped himself in this contest. Scouts saw him exploding though blocks to win gaps, getting one arm through double teams, just as he's coached to do, and showing excellent quickness in man-up situations. He forced an interception in the first half, reaching up to deflect a Joshua Dobbs pass so his teammate, Teez Tabor, could make a play. Tennessee double-teamed Brantley more consistently later in the game, giving him the respect he deserves. This spring, he claimed to be the best defensive lineman in the country; on Saturday, he certainly put himself in the conversation.