Stock Report: Budda Baker rising, Mason Rudolph in decline

Published: Dec 05, 2016 at 07:15 AM
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

With college football's Week 14 in the books, here's a look at who's on the rise and who's in decline based on the weekend's action.

Stock up

Budda Baker, S, Washington: The Huskies' junior safety played a big part in the 41-10 blowout of Colorado in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Already considered one of the top defensive playmakers in the country for UW's talented secondary, Baker's coverage skills were on display for the nation to see. On many plays, he lined up in the slot and mirrored receivers perfectly. He made two pass breakups, including a near-interception where he jumped a route and extended to catch the ball; he couldn't quite keep his feet in-bounds, though. Even though Baker is not very big (listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds), there's no doubting his tackling ability and physicality. He will come into the play hard and wrap up whenever possible.

Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida: The sophomore has had some ups and downs in his career at Florida, on and off the field. His play against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game was definitely a high point. Callaway has good straight-line speed and excellent agility. He also possesses a solid 5-11, 197-pound frame. Early on against the Tide, Callaway showed he can avoid tacklers as well as run past them in the open field. He displayed strong hands on his touchdown catch in the first quarter, extending away from his body to make the ball stick to his hands. The former all-state pick from Miami Booker T. Washington High School had to take a seat after taking a big hit over the middle. But his ability to snatch the ball and make hay after the catch made an impression on scouts.

Forrest Lamp, OT, Western Kentucky: NFL scouts that haven't watched much of the Hilltoppers could only say only one thing after their Conference USA championship victory over Louisiana Tech: I love Lamp. The four-year starter at left tackle has helped WKU rank seventh in the country in total offense. Lamp's game is reminiscent of Green Bay Packers starter David Bakhtiari's. He's not huge (6-4, 300) or physically dominant, but because of his ability to sit and slide, pass rushers find it difficult to get around him. That bend helps him anchor both against bull rushes and move his man in the run game. Tech linebackers got tired of him getting in their face at the second level, as well. Because Lamp isn't a physical specimen like other tackles in this class, he might be available in the third or fourth round (where Bakhtiari went). However, if a team in need a of a blind-side protector takes him late in the second round, it could end up very happy with the decision.

Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama: With all of the star power on Alabama's defense, it's easy to overlook guys like Tomlinson. The senior should be known, though, for the excellent combination of quickness and power he exhibited during the SEC Championship Game. He's constantly on the move, changing positions to play five-technique or nose tackle and chasing ball carriers all around the field. A stout run defender, he plays with good leverage when man-up and can shed his man to fill the gap. Tomlinson's strong first step generates interior pressure, even though he isn't credited with a lot of sacks. That pressure was crucial for the team in the third quarter, throwing off the Gators' fourth-and-goal play and forcing a pop-up throw. Tomlinson plays a bit role on the stacked Alabama defense, but I won't be surprised if he becomes a regular up front for an NFL team.

Stock down

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: Rudolph didn't help his case to be included in the conversation of top quarterback prospects on Saturday. He struggled in the rain against Oklahoma in Norman. He was in control of the offense, as usual, setting up plays before the snap to give the team a chance. Rudolph also surprised the Sooners by making yards with his feet when plays broke down. But the junior looked uncertain in the pocket all day long. He didn't feel the pressure around him, and failed to step into throws, which affected his accuracy. The ball had no pop out of his hand, allowing defenders to get to receivers and make the play. Rudolph fumbled the wet ball a couple of times, once near the goal line after pulling out from under center before securing the snap. Yes, the conditions were less than ideal, but NFL scouts want to see how quarterbacks handle that situation, because it's one they're likely to face in the NFL. He needs a good performance in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado to end the year on a high note.

Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State: Willis came into Saturday's game at TCU ranking ninth nationally with 10.5 sacks. He's a strong left DE who consistently challenged the right tackle with long strides off the snap. The senior did get a first-half strip-sack by overwhelming his man and smothering the quarterback. Scouts will notice that Willis is tight in the hips, however, and lacks flexibility, making it difficult for him to adjust to quarterbacks stepping up in the pocket. He missed out on a couple of sacks that other top left end prospects would have made because of his lack of suddenness. At times, running backs could run through Willis' gap without worrying about him disengaging from his blocker to make a play. Scouts will need to see more out of him if they are to give him a top-100 grade.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

