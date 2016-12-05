Stock Report: Budda Baker rising, Mason Rudolph in decline

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: Rudolph didn't help his case to be included in the conversation of top quarterback prospects on Saturday. He struggled in the rain against Oklahoma in Norman. He was in control of the offense, as usual, setting up plays before the snap to give the team a chance. Rudolph also surprised the Sooners by making yards with his feet when plays broke down. But the junior looked uncertain in the pocket all day long. He didn't feel the pressure around him, and failed to step into throws, which affected his accuracy. The ball had no pop out of his hand, allowing defenders to get to receivers and make the play. Rudolph fumbled the wet ball a couple of times, once near the goal line after pulling out from under center before securing the snap. Yes, the conditions were less than ideal, but NFL scouts want to see how quarterbacks handle that situation, because it's one they're likely to face in the NFL. He needs a good performance in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado to end the year on a high note.