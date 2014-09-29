Stock report: Ameer Abdullah rises, Christian Hackenberg falls

WR Laquan Treadwell, Ole Miss: Keep an eye on the Ole Miss pass catcher because he has all of the tools to blossom into a No. 1 receiver at the next level. Treadwell is a big-bodied playmaker with outstanding hands and ball skills. While he is not a blazer, he is a fluid athlete capable of separating from defenders with subtle dekes and fakes at the top of routes. Against Memphis, Treadwell showcased his polished game on the way to a five-catch, 123-yard effort that included a pair of touchdowns. He snuck past the Tigers' defense on a deep post for a 63-yard score and followed it up with a 17-yard touchdown on another post route. Throw in a couple of first downs on in-breaking routes, and Treadwell put enough on tape to intrigue evaluators looking for a future pass catcher with the potential to develop into a top option in a pro passing game.