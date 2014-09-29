Stock report: Ameer Abdullah rises, Christian Hackenberg falls

Published: Sep 29, 2014 at 04:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Ameer Abdullah-140929-TOS.jpg

With Week 5 of college football in the books, it's time to take note of who saw their stock rise and fall based on the weekend's action.

Stock up

QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson: The freshman sensation continues to live up to the hype as a spectacular playmaker for the Tigers. Watson notched a 400-yard game in his first official collegiate start, completing 27 of 36 passes for 435 yards and six touchdowns. Although Watson tossed an interception on a poor decision, the rookie bounced back to drop several dimes that will have NFL scouts salivating over his immense talent and potential. With a young, explosive crew of pass catchers around him, Watson could be the premier quarterback prospect to watch over the next few seasons.

RB Ameer Abdullah, Nebraska: It's time to throw Abdullah's name into the Heisman Trophy mix after the Nebraska standout notched his third 200-yard game of the season. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound senior rumbled for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries against Illinois. While the output was certainly expected against an Illini defense that's struggled against elite competition, Abdullah's consistent production and outstanding skills are quickly making him one of the fastest risers in the 2015 draft class.

» Scout's Notebook: Clemson's Beasley can make top-15 case

DE Shane Ray, Missouri: Pass rushers are always coveted at a premium, particularly when they routinely deliver disruptive plays at critical moments. Thus, Ray could be a hot commodity in the 2015 draft when scouts take a close look at his early-season performance. The energetic pass rusher recorded eight tackles and two sacks against South Carolina, exhibiting the first-step quickness and burst that scouts desire in elite edge players. Additionally, Ray displayed solid run-stopping skills against an offensive line that is considered one of the best in college football. With Mizzou developing quite the reputation for putting out top defensive line prospects, Ray is squarely on the radar of scouts looking for a difference-maker off the edge.

PR-KR Kaelin Clay, Utah: There is always a place in the NFL for dynamic returners with home-run potential. That's why scouts are buzzing about Clay's emergence as the top returner in college football. The 5-10, 193-pound senior has scored four times on returns (three punt returns and a kick return) while exhibiting the speed, quickness and power to run through arm tackles in traffic. Additionally, Clay flashes the wiggle to makes defenders miss, which is critical to thriving as a returner as a pro. With Clay matching a notable Pro Bowl receiver-returner's (Steve Smith) record as a punt returner, there will be a lot of interest in the Utes' playmaker when the 2015 draft rolls around in the spring.

WR Laquan Treadwell, Ole Miss: Keep an eye on the Ole Miss pass catcher because he has all of the tools to blossom into a No. 1 receiver at the next level. Treadwell is a big-bodied playmaker with outstanding hands and ball skills. While he is not a blazer, he is a fluid athlete capable of separating from defenders with subtle dekes and fakes at the top of routes. Against Memphis, Treadwell showcased his polished game on the way to a five-catch, 123-yard effort that included a pair of touchdowns. He snuck past the Tigers' defense on a deep post for a 63-yard score and followed it up with a 17-yard touchdown on another post route. Throw in a couple of first downs on in-breaking routes, and Treadwell put enough on tape to intrigue evaluators looking for a future pass catcher with the potential to develop into a top option in a pro passing game.

Check out the top images from the fifth weekend of college football play.

Stock down

QB Sean Mannion, Oregon State: The prolific passer was expected to use his appearance against the Trojans to spark a surge up the draft charts, but he put on a disappointing showing (15 of 32 passes for 132 yards and two interceptions) that will lead to questions about his athleticism, mobility and functionality within a collapsing pocket. Mannion looked out of sorts against the Trojans' aggressive tactics and his ineffectiveness suggests that he could struggle as a signal-caller without a strong supporting cast. Given the expectations that come with being a franchise quarterback, Mannion needed to exhibit the ability to carry an offense as a playmaker from the pocket.

QB Christian Hackenberg, Penn State: The heralded signal-caller is mired in a sophomore slump this season as he transitions to a new offensive scheme under James Franklin. Hackenberg is only connecting on 57.9 percent of his throws and sports a 4:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio through five games. The 2013 Big Ten Freshman of the Year hasn't been as accurate as anticipated nor shown the poise expected of a second-year starter touted as a future top pick. While it is completely reasonable to expect a young quarterback to struggle a bit while adjusting to a new coaching staff, Hackenberg's performance against Northwestern (22 of 45 for 216 yards and an interception) was not up to par and he has been a mild disappointment this season.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter *@BuckyBrooks.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW