Steve Young: Johnny Manziel can be Drew Brees

Published: Apr 27, 2014 at 06:18 AM

Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young sees rare traits in Johnny Manziel that might eventually make him an NFL superstar, but only if Manziel is willing to work to change his game.

Count Young among those that think all the things that made Manziel great in college won't necessarily work at the next level.

"He's the guy that seems to really thrive in chaos," Young said in an interview with Yahoo! Sports. "That's an innate quality that I don't see very often. I think Johnny is very improvisational. I think that that's a fun part of the game. The truth is that in the NFL, the job is to deliver the ball from the pocket. That's the job. So he's going to have to transition that.

"That'll be the challenge for Johnny -- if he's willing to do the boring work behind the scenes day in and day out, over years, he can be Drew Brees. He can be (like) guys that have moved around in their careers -- Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers could scramble around for 100 yards if he wanted to, but he's learned the game. That's what Johnny is going to have to do."

So, while Young obviously isn't making any guarantees about how Manziel will fare, he sees the potential for him to be the next Brees (a 6-foot tall QB, just like Manziel), and any team that drafts Manziel would be more than satisfied if he can become anywhere close to that type of player.

Young's old go-to guy, fellow Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, said last month on NFL Network's "Total Access" that he actually thinks of his former 49ers teammate when he watches Manziel and was asked about the comparison during the Yahoo interview.

"Johnny is not the biggest guy, but he has an exceptional heart," Rice said. "Steve was the same way when he first came in, he was more of a running quarterback, but then he wanted to become more of a pocket passer."

Of course, the questions about Manziel extend beyond whether he'll ever settle in and become more of a pocket passer. The concerns about some of his intangibles have helped make him the most polarizing prospect in the draft. And as for opinions of him -- everyone seems to have one, and we're keeping track of them.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More