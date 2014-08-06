Steve Spurrier taken aback by SEC Network access

South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier indicated he is a bit uneasy with the level of access that cameras for the new SEC Network have commandeered at Gamecocks practices. According to Spurrier, coaches have the authority to grant or not grant the access. But Spurrier sounds as though he might be rethinking the decision.
"They are all over the place. I don't know. We have allowed the cameras in here a little bit more than we used to. They are here a little bit more than most cameras, but hopefully we are not doing anything too secretive right now," Spurrier said, according to gogamecocks.com. "... We don't have to have them here. We could say, 'No, you're not in our meeting room or at our practices,' but it is the SEC Network. They probably get a little bit better access than most people."
According to the report, SECN cameras have captured Spurrier's conversations with players on the practice field this week, and moved throughout the practice field with impunity.
Spurrier has always been one of the SEC's more media-friendly coaches, so it's no surprise that he initially held the gate wide open at his own program. Other schools in the league, such as Vanderbilt or Kentucky, figure to be more likely to comply with access requests for the increased exposure available. From a recruiting standpoint, that's no small attraction.
But there are other coaches in the league who might not be so welcoming over time, particularly if something that coach wouldn't want made public somehow reaches the 90 million homes currently with access to the network, which launches Aug. 14.