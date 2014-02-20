Steve Spurrier speaks out against NCAA's 'Saban Rule'

Alabama's Nick Saban and Arkansas' Bret Bielema have been the most vocal coaches nationally about the substitution issues caused by no-huddle, hurry-up offenses. Last week, the NCAA's Football Rules Committee recommended a rules change related to defensive substitutions: Basically, an offense will not be allowed to snap the ball with more than 29 seconds on the play clock. The proposed rule says a defense must be allowed to substitute within the first 10 seconds of the 40-second play clock, with the exception of the final two minutes of each half. If the ball is snapped with more than 29 seconds on the play clock, a 5-yard delay-of-game penalty will be assessed.