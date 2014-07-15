Steve Spurrier not trying to convince underclassmen to stay

"Any time one of them tells me he wants to go pro, I shake his hand and say 'good luck, I'm all for you.' I think the day of a coach trying to talk a kid into staying is not smart. It's not smart," Spurrier said Tuesday at SEC Media Days. "He can get hurt his last year. Marcus Lattimore, after his second big injury, he came to me and said 'Coach, I'm going to go pro.' I said, 'I agree. You need to go pro right now. You don't need to get that knee healed back up, then God forbid, get hurt again in another season where you're not getting paid anything.'"