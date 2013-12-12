Steve Spurrier not surprised by Washington Redskins turmoil

It might as well have been "Throwback Thursday" for South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier at his Capital One Bowl news conference. The Gamecocks coach took jabs at former employers in Florida and the NFL's Washington Redskins, and a former rival in Florida State. It began without prompting as Spurrier addressed the following of South Carolina fans he expected to travel to Orlando for the game against Wisconsin.
A former UF quarterback, Spurrier doesn't often take aim at the Gators. Florida failed to qualify for a bowl and suffered its first losing season in decades under third-year coach Will Muschamp. Then it was onto Florida State, Spurrier's bitter rival when he coached the Gators. Asked about defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's speeding ticket for traveling 110 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone, Spurrier had another zinger prepared.
And finally, it appears Spurrier couldn't help but revel a bit in the 2013 demise of the Washington Redskins, whom he coached unsuccessfully for two seasons (2002-03).
Spurrier clearly hasn't lost his top form when it comes to entertaining comments. And with the Gamecocks finishing 10-2, he hasn't lost his coaching form, either.
Stick around, Steve.
The SEC won't be the same when you're gone.