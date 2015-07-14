Steve Spurrier jokes about handling of Jadeveon Clowney

But Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier joked Tuesday at SEC Media Days that the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2014 also left behind a way for the coach to get a message through to players who might need some motivation. Asked about the difficulty of dealing with players who have a sense of entitlement, particularly younger ones who enter the program as highly regarded recruits, Spurrier said: "You handle them a little differently. ... Every now and then I'll tell a player 'Are we going to have to put you on the Clowney program?'"