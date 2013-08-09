Steve Spurrier caught in all manner of photo opps by his players

South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier has an impeccable resume as a college football coach, but when it comes to getting photographed in a compromising moment by his own players, he's got to rank at the very bottom of the Southeastern Conference.
And nobody wants to see the view from there.
South Carolina's Shaq Roland posted an interesting video of players dunking basketballs into lockers over the unsuspecting heads of teammates.
But he added a quick clip of a shirtless Spurrier at the end of the cinemagraphic masterpiece. This comes just a few weeks after defensive end Jadeveon Clowney snapped a candid shot of a relaxed Spurrier at an Arby's restaurant follow SEC Media Days. Running back Kendric Salley posted yet another photo of Spurrier, 68, comfortable in his manhood.
But as Travis Haney, then of The Post and Courier wrote three years ago, staying in shape at Spurrier's age takes a lot of work.