Steve Spurrier believes Texans have to take Jadeveon Clowney

"He didn't have to play last year. Can you imagine being the No. 1 pick, whether you played or not? That was the position he was in," Spurrier said. "... Most players, to be the No. 1 pick, they have to have a super junior year or senior year ... and they vault themselves into that No. 1 position. He was already there. He had nowhere to go but down. So it was very unique."