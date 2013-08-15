Steve Sarkisian loses his cool at end of Washington practice

It was apparently an uncharacteristic error from Shelton, a junior who recorded 45 tackles and four tackles for loss last season and has been consistently mentioned by Sarkisian as a potential breakout star. But it likely represented to Sarkisian the kind of silly, unnecessary mistake that has kept Washington from amassing more than seven wins each of the last three seasons, a total the Huskies certainly cannot top with Price on the bench for any extended period of time.