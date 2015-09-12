Sterling Shepard keys Oklahoma's OT win over Tennessee

Sterling Shepard showed why he's one of the top wide receiver prospects available for the 2016 NFL Draft on Saturday in Oklahoma's 31-24 road win over Tennessee in double overtime. But more important to the Sooners and OU coach Bob Stoops, he did it when his team needed him most.
Shepard slipped past multiple defenders despite being hemmed in on the right sideline for a game-winning touchdown catch in double overtime:
Shepard caught seven passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns on the night from new Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield. Tennessee had control of the game for more than three quarters, taking a 17-3 lead into the fourth quarter before two late Oklahoma touchdowns forced overtime. Shepard also had 40 yards in punt returns to help field position for an OU offense that was anemic for most of the night.
The Volunteers, meanwhile, have lost 28 of their last 29 games against ranked teams and are 2-34 versus the AP top 25 teams since 2008. The 17-point lead is the largest ever surrendered at home in Tennessee football history.
According to Eric Striker, Oklahoma's top pass rusher, Tennessee coach Butch Jones had some words for him following the game:
Exactly what prompted Jones' words to Striker isn't clear, but Striker is one of the team's most outspoken players and indicated during the week that he had grown tired of hearing about SEC football.
OU cornerback Zack Sanchez, another of the top draft prospects in the game, intercepted a pass for the Sooners.