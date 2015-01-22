Stephone Anthony making name for himself at Senior Bowl

» Colorado State's Ty Sambrailo (6-6, 309) was considered the best left tackle outside the Power Five conferences. He also has seen action at right tackle and guard this week, and some analysts think one of those spots will be his position in the NFL. Mayock said he thought Sambrailo looked "very awkward" at guard during drills this week. "He's a good athlete with a nasty edge ... but he's not powerful at all," Mayock said. Former Colorado State center Weston Richburg was a second-round pick by the New York Giants in the 2014 draft and was moved to guard.